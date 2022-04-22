StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Salisbury Bancorp (NASDAQ:SAL)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Salisbury Bancorp (NASDAQ:SAL – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the bank’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Salisbury Bancorp from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th.

Get Salisbury Bancorp alerts:

SAL opened at $54.16 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $55.44 and its 200 day moving average price is $53.91. Salisbury Bancorp has a 12-month low of $42.50 and a 12-month high of $59.90. The firm has a market cap of $155.76 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.44 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

Salisbury Bancorp ( NASDAQ:SAL Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The bank reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.46 by ($0.23). Salisbury Bancorp had a return on equity of 12.31% and a net margin of 29.31%. On average, research analysts forecast that Salisbury Bancorp will post 6.08 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 11th were issued a $0.32 dividend. This is an increase from Salisbury Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 10th. Salisbury Bancorp’s payout ratio is presently 22.30%.

In other Salisbury Bancorp news, EVP Todd J. Rubino sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.50, for a total value of $56,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 8.88% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SAL. FJ Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Salisbury Bancorp by 22.4% during the third quarter. FJ Capital Management LLC now owns 180,000 shares of the bank’s stock worth $9,313,000 after purchasing an additional 33,000 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in Salisbury Bancorp during the 2nd quarter worth $438,000. Maltese Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Salisbury Bancorp in the 3rd quarter worth $254,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Salisbury Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at about $200,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Salisbury Bancorp by 12.4% in the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 29,876 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,519,000 after acquiring an additional 3,297 shares in the last quarter. 23.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Salisbury Bancorp (Get Rating)

Salisbury Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Salisbury Bank and Trust Company that provides commercial banking, consumer financing, retail banking, and trust and wealth advisory services. It offers various retail and commercial deposit products. The company also provides loans, such as residential and commercial real estate loans; construction loans; working capital loans; equipment loans; and consumer loans, including home equity loans and lines of credit, collateral loans, and auto and personal installment loans.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Salisbury Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Salisbury Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.