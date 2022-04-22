StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Willamette Valley Vineyards (NASDAQ:WVVI)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Willamette Valley Vineyards (NASDAQ:WVVI – Get Rating) in a report published on Tuesday. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

WVVI stock opened at $9.64 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $47.79 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.71 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 3.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. Willamette Valley Vineyards has a 12-month low of $8.53 and a 12-month high of $17.43. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.12.

Willamette Valley Vineyards (NASDAQ:WVVI – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 29th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $9.43 million for the quarter. Willamette Valley Vineyards had a net margin of 7.70% and a return on equity of 7.31%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Navellier & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in Willamette Valley Vineyards in the fourth quarter valued at $95,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in Willamette Valley Vineyards by 29.9% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 167,014 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,446,000 after purchasing an additional 38,429 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Willamette Valley Vineyards by 65.9% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 12,916 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,000 after purchasing an additional 5,131 shares in the last quarter. Colony Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Willamette Valley Vineyards in the 3rd quarter worth about $291,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in Willamette Valley Vineyards by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 43,636 shares of the company’s stock valued at $555,000 after acquiring an additional 2,219 shares in the last quarter. 12.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Willamette Valley Vineyards, Inc engages in the production and sale of premium, super premium and ultra premium varietal wines. It operates through the Direct Sales and Distributor Sales segments. The Direct Sales segment includes retail sales made without use of an intermediary. The Distributor Sales segment involves the sales through third party where prices are given at a wholesale rate The company was founded by James W.

