StockNews.com Downgrades Danaher (NYSE:DHR) to Hold

Danaher (NYSE:DHR – Get Rating) was downgraded by StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday.
DHR has been the topic of several other reports. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on Danaher in a research note on Monday, January 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $365.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut Danaher from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $295.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, January 31st. Barclays reduced their price target on Danaher from $355.00 to $325.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Danaher from $350.00 to $330.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on Danaher from $334.00 to $319.00 in a report on Friday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $332.20.
Shares of DHR traded down $13.68 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $264.56. 2,982,503 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,992,381. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. Danaher has a 1 year low of $238.32 and a 1 year high of $333.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $189.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.69, a PEG ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 0.78. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $278.82 and its 200-day moving average price is $295.28.
In other Danaher news, SVP Brian W. Ellis sold 5,365 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $293.99, for a total value of $1,577,256.35. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Joakim Weidemanis sold 20,508 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $285.24, for a total value of $5,849,701.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 11.20% of the company’s stock.
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of DHR. D Orazio & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in Danaher in the third quarter worth about $27,000. Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Danaher during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Danaher during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Lee Financial Co purchased a new stake in shares of Danaher during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Evolution Advisers Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Danaher during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.84% of the company’s stock.
Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental & Applied Solutions. The Life Sciences segment provides mass spectrometers; flow cytometry, genomics, lab automation, centrifugation, particle counting and characterization; microscopes; genomics consumables; and Gene and Cell Therapy.
