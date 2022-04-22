StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Empire State Realty OP (NYSE:ESBA)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Empire State Realty OP (NYSE:ESBA – Get Rating) in a report released on Thursday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.
Shares of ESBA opened at $8.77 on Thursday. Empire State Realty OP has a twelve month low of $8.00 and a twelve month high of $13.05. The business’s 50-day moving average is $9.25.
Empire State Realty OP Company Profile (Get Rating)
