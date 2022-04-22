StockNews.com Lowers Lee Enterprises (NYSE:LEE) to Buy

StockNews.com cut shares of Lee Enterprises (NYSE:LEE – Get Rating) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report published on Tuesday morning.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Lee Enterprises in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. They set an outperform rating and a $50.00 price objective for the company. Noble Financial initiated coverage on shares of Lee Enterprises in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. They issued an outperform rating on the stock.

NYSE:LEE opened at $24.52 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.33. Lee Enterprises has a twelve month low of $18.45 and a twelve month high of $44.43. The company’s 50 day moving average is $29.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $29.37. The company has a market cap of $146.07 million, a PE ratio of 7.48 and a beta of 1.36.

Lee Enterprises ( NYSE:LEE Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter. Lee Enterprises had a net margin of 2.49% and a return on equity of 39.96%. The company had revenue of $202.28 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $200.34 million.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Level Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Lee Enterprises during the 4th quarter worth approximately $54,000. Denali Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lee Enterprises during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Lee Enterprises during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $222,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Lee Enterprises by 19.6% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,601 shares of the company’s stock valued at $227,000 after buying an additional 1,080 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of Lee Enterprises during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $234,000. Institutional investors own 45.49% of the company’s stock.

Lee Enterprises, Incorporated provides local news and information, and advertising services in the United States. The company offers print and digital editions of daily, weekly, and monthly newspapers and publications; and web hosting and content management services. It also provides advertising and marketing services, such as audience extension, search engine optimization, search engine marketing, web and mobile production, social media services, and reputation monitoring and management.

