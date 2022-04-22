StockNews.com Lowers MidWestOne Financial Group (NASDAQ:MOFG) to Hold

StockNews.com downgraded shares of MidWestOne Financial Group (NASDAQ:MOFG – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of MidWestOne Financial Group from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $36.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th.

Shares of NASDAQ MOFG opened at $32.08 on Tuesday. MidWestOne Financial Group has a 1-year low of $27.08 and a 1-year high of $34.65. The company has a market cap of $503.46 million, a PE ratio of 7.34 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a current ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The company has a 50-day moving average of $31.80 and a two-hundred day moving average of $32.04.

MidWestOne Financial Group ( NASDAQ:MOFG Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter. MidWestOne Financial Group had a net margin of 31.70% and a return on equity of 13.24%. The company had revenue of $50.05 million during the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that MidWestOne Financial Group will post 3.58 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 1st were paid a dividend of $0.237 per share. This represents a $0.95 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.96%. This is an increase from MidWestOne Financial Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 28th. MidWestOne Financial Group’s payout ratio is 21.74%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Denali Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of MidWestOne Financial Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of MidWestOne Financial Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new stake in shares of MidWestOne Financial Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $50,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of MidWestOne Financial Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $110,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in MidWestOne Financial Group by 92.4% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,769 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $122,000 after purchasing an additional 1,810 shares in the last quarter. 64.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About MidWestOne Financial Group (Get Rating)

MidWestOne Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company for MidWestOne Bank that provides commercial and retail banking products and services to individuals, businesses, governmental units, and institutional customers. It offers deposit products, such as noninterest bearing and interest-bearing demand deposit accounts, interest checking accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, certificates of deposit, and time deposits.

