StockNews.com Upgrades Biocept (NASDAQ:BIOC) to “Hold”

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Biocept (NASDAQ:BIOC – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Monday.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Biocept from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Biocept presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $4.25.

Shares of BIOC stock opened at $1.71 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.66, a current ratio of 3.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The business’s fifty day moving average is $2.14 and its 200 day moving average is $3.09. Biocept has a twelve month low of $1.70 and a twelve month high of $5.19. The stock has a market cap of $28.81 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.10 and a beta of 0.49.

Biocept ( NASDAQ:BIOC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 5th. The medical research company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by $0.01. Biocept had a negative return on equity of 5.35% and a negative net margin of 2.89%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.14 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Biocept will post -1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BIOC. Taylor & Morgan Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Biocept by 91.7% during the first quarter. Taylor & Morgan Wealth Management LLC now owns 23,000 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 11,000 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP raised its holdings in shares of Biocept by 48.8% during the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 156,231 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $566,000 after acquiring an additional 51,251 shares during the last quarter. PDT Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Biocept in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $130,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Biocept by 80.3% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 91,600 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $332,000 after purchasing an additional 40,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bailard Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Biocept in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $152,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 12.02% of the company’s stock.

Biocept Company Profile (Get Rating)

Biocept, Inc is an oncology laboratory service company, which focuses on the development and marketing of novel laboratory products in the detection of rare cells to include circulating tumor cells. It develops and commercializes proprietary circulating tumor cell and circulating tumor DNA tests utilizing a standard blood sample.

