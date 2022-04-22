StockNews.com Upgrades Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás (NYSE:EBR) to “Strong-Buy”

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás (NYSE:EBR – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report published on Monday.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, April 14th.

Shares of Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás stock opened at $8.74 on Monday. Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás has a 12 month low of $5.16 and a 12 month high of $9.61. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.78 and a quick ratio of 1.73.

Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás ( NYSE:EBR Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, March 18th. The utilities provider reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter. Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás had a return on equity of 7.26% and a net margin of 14.69%. The company had revenue of $2.06 billion during the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás will post 0.46 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of EBR. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás by 1,300.0% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,686,095 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $10,268,000 after buying an additional 1,565,662 shares in the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd lifted its position in shares of Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás by 2,572.5% during the 4th quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 362,955 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,210,000 after buying an additional 349,374 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás by 193.5% during the 4th quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 431,350 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,627,000 after buying an additional 284,382 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,705,000. Finally, SPX Equities Gestao de Recursos Ltda purchased a new position in shares of Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,247,000. 1.04% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás

Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras SA – Eletrobras, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity in Brazil. The company generates electricity through hydroelectric, thermal, nuclear, wind, and solar plants. As of December 31, 2020, it owned and operated 31 hydroelectric plants with a total installed capacity of 50,648 megawatts; seven thermal plants, including coal, and oil and gas power generation units with a total installed capacity of 1,595 megawatts; and two nuclear power plants comprising Angra I with an installed capacity of 640 megawatts and Angra II with an installed capacity of 1,350 megawatts.

