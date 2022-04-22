StockNews.com Upgrades QCR (NASDAQ:QCRH) to Buy

StockNews.com upgraded shares of QCR (NASDAQ:QCRH – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Thursday.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on QCRH. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on QCR from $72.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded QCR from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $64.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 30th.

Shares of QCR stock opened at $57.31 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $897.36 million, a PE ratio of 9.23 and a beta of 1.07. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $56.33 and a 200-day simple moving average of $56.26. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. QCR has a 12 month low of $44.75 and a 12 month high of $62.34.

QCR ( NASDAQ:QCRH Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 25th. The bank reported $1.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.02. QCR had a return on equity of 15.60% and a net margin of 32.90%. The business had revenue of $69.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $74.47 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.20 earnings per share. Analysts expect that QCR will post 6.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 18th were issued a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 17th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.42%. QCR’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 3.86%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of QCRH. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of QCR by 7.1% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,210,673 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $67,799,000 after purchasing an additional 80,028 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of QCR by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 719,394 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $40,286,000 after purchasing an additional 12,110 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of QCR by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 428,851 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $24,041,000 after purchasing an additional 7,646 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in shares of QCR by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 408,225 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $22,861,000 after purchasing an additional 8,895 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FJ Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of QCR by 122.1% in the third quarter. FJ Capital Management LLC now owns 271,000 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $13,924,000 after purchasing an additional 149,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.60% of the company’s stock.

QCR Holdings, Inc, a multi-bank holding company, provides commercial and consumer banking, and trust and asset management services. Its deposit products include noninterest-bearing demand, interest-bearing demand, time, and brokered deposits. The company also provides various commercial and retail lending/leasing, and investment services to corporations, partnerships, individuals, and government agencies.

