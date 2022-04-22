StoneCo Ltd. (NASDAQ:STNE) Receives $25.75 Average Price Target from Analysts

StoneCo Ltd. (NASDAQ:STNE – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eighteen analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eleven have given a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $25.31.
Several analysts have commented on the stock. Susquehanna lowered their price objective on shares of StoneCo from $35.00 to $28.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered their price objective on shares of StoneCo from $35.00 to $28.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of StoneCo in a report on Friday, February 18th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $14.00 price objective for the company. HSBC lowered shares of StoneCo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $60.00 to $16.00 in a report on Monday, January 31st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of StoneCo in a research note on Monday, April 4th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $13.00 target price for the company.
StoneCo stock opened at $9.56 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $11.25 and a 200-day moving average of $18.24. The firm has a market cap of $2.95 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.52 and a beta of 2.40. StoneCo has a 1-year low of $8.05 and a 1-year high of $71.08.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new stake in shares of StoneCo during the first quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Xponance Inc. increased its position in shares of StoneCo by 4.3% during the first quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 24,317 shares of the company’s stock valued at $285,000 after acquiring an additional 999 shares in the last quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC increased its position in shares of StoneCo by 9.2% during the first quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC now owns 757,071 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,857,000 after acquiring an additional 64,052 shares in the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc bought a new stake in shares of StoneCo during the first quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Finally, Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC bought a new stake in shares of StoneCo during the first quarter valued at approximately $132,000. 65.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
About StoneCo (Get Rating)
StoneCo Ltd. provides financial technology solutions to merchants and integrated partners to conduct electronic commerce across in-store, online, and mobile channels in Brazil. It distributes its solutions, principally through proprietary Stone Hubs, which offer hyper-local sales and services; and technology and solutions to digital merchants through sales and technical personnel and software vendors, as well as sells solutions to brick-and-mortar and digital merchants through sales team.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on StoneCo (STNE)
- Should You Buy Carvana or AutoNation or Pass on Both?
- MarketBeat Podcast: 3 Stocks Flashing Buy Signals
- What Should Investors Take Away From Boston Beer’s Earnings?
- High-Yield Kinder Morgan Is Still A Buy
- NextEra Energy Offers a Long-Term Gain if You Can Tolerate Short-Term Pain
Receive News & Ratings for StoneCo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for StoneCo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.