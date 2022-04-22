StoneCo Ltd. (NASDAQ:STNE) Receives $25.75 Average Price Target from Analysts

StoneCo Ltd. (NASDAQ:STNE – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eighteen analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eleven have given a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $25.31.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Susquehanna lowered their price objective on shares of StoneCo from $35.00 to $28.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered their price objective on shares of StoneCo from $35.00 to $28.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of StoneCo in a report on Friday, February 18th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $14.00 price objective for the company. HSBC lowered shares of StoneCo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $60.00 to $16.00 in a report on Monday, January 31st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of StoneCo in a research note on Monday, April 4th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $13.00 target price for the company.

StoneCo stock opened at $9.56 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $11.25 and a 200-day moving average of $18.24. The firm has a market cap of $2.95 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.52 and a beta of 2.40. StoneCo has a 1-year low of $8.05 and a 1-year high of $71.08.

StoneCo ( NASDAQ:STNE Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 17th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.04). StoneCo had a negative return on equity of 3.89% and a negative net margin of 28.64%. The firm had revenue of $1.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.71 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.19 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 87.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that StoneCo will post 0.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new stake in shares of StoneCo during the first quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Xponance Inc. increased its position in shares of StoneCo by 4.3% during the first quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 24,317 shares of the company’s stock valued at $285,000 after acquiring an additional 999 shares in the last quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC increased its position in shares of StoneCo by 9.2% during the first quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC now owns 757,071 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,857,000 after acquiring an additional 64,052 shares in the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc bought a new stake in shares of StoneCo during the first quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Finally, Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC bought a new stake in shares of StoneCo during the first quarter valued at approximately $132,000. 65.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

StoneCo Ltd. provides financial technology solutions to merchants and integrated partners to conduct electronic commerce across in-store, online, and mobile channels in Brazil. It distributes its solutions, principally through proprietary Stone Hubs, which offer hyper-local sales and services; and technology and solutions to digital merchants through sales and technical personnel and software vendors, as well as sells solutions to brick-and-mortar and digital merchants through sales team.

