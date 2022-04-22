Strong (STRONG) One Day Trading Volume Hits $1.21 Million

Strong (STRONG) traded down 4% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on April 22nd. One Strong coin can now be purchased for $29.23 or 0.00073711 BTC on major exchanges. Strong has a total market cap of $4.04 million and approximately $1.21 million worth of Strong was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Strong has traded down 19% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002522 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00001821 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $18.33 or 0.00046227 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,956.79 or 0.07456295 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0675 or 0.00000170 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded up 396,248.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

ApeCoin (APE) traded 9.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.92 or 0.00040158 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $39,593.09 or 0.99843835 BTC.

About Strong

Strong was first traded on August 10th, 2020. Strong’s total supply is 523,990 coins and its circulating supply is 138,269 coins. Strong’s official Twitter account is @Strongblock_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . Strong’s official message board is medium.com/@strongblockio . Strong’s official website is strongblock.io

According to CryptoCompare, “StrongBlock is a blockchain-agnostic protocol to reward nodes for supporting the infrastructure of their blockchain. StrongBlock has made it possible for anyone to create a node in seconds — or add their own node — and receive STRONG token rewards every day. More nodes equals more resilience. “

Buying and Selling Strong

