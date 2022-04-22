SUKU (SUKU) Price Tops $0.22

SUKU (SUKU) traded down 0.3% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on April 22nd. During the last seven days, SUKU has traded 3.8% lower against the US dollar. One SUKU coin can now be bought for $0.22 or 0.00000548 BTC on major exchanges. SUKU has a market cap of $25.93 million and $2.41 million worth of SUKU was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About SUKU

SUKU is a coin. It launched on October 17th, 2019. SUKU’s total supply is 1,500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 119,009,944 coins. SUKU’s official Twitter account is @SUKUecosystem and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for SUKU is https://reddit.com/r/SUKUecosystem . SUKU’s official website is www.suku.world

According to CryptoCompare, “SUKU is the link between open finance, traceability, and transparency. It aims to become the future of supply chains today. Supply chain participants such as farmers, manufacturers, and distributors who share information about their SUKU-traced products, get rewarded, and may be able to take advantage of the many benefits of decentralized finance built on the blockchain. “

SUKU Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SUKU directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade SUKU should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy SUKU using one of the exchanges listed above.

