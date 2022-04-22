Summit Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMMF) Stock Position Lifted by BHZ Capital Management LP

BHZ Capital Management LP lifted its stake in shares of Summit Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMMF – Get Rating) by 40.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,196 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,414 shares during the quarter. BHZ Capital Management LP owned about 0.12% of Summit Financial Group worth $417,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. River Oaks Capital LLC bought a new stake in Summit Financial Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,265,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Summit Financial Group by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 262,240 shares of the bank’s stock worth $6,428,000 after buying an additional 3,883 shares in the last quarter. Fourthstone LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Summit Financial Group by 51.6% in the third quarter. Fourthstone LLC now owns 261,298 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $6,404,000 after buying an additional 88,907 shares during the period. Summit Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Summit Financial Group by 27.6% in the fourth quarter. Summit Financial Group Inc. now owns 248,863 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $6,832,000 after buying an additional 53,780 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Summit Financial Group by 1.8% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 179,319 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,395,000 after buying an additional 3,188 shares in the last quarter. 34.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Summit Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $32.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Summit Financial Group in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

Shares of SMMF stock traded down $0.17 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $26.00. 10,444 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 14,988. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $331.92 million, a PE ratio of 7.54 and a beta of 0.41. Summit Financial Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $21.00 and a 1-year high of $28.00. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $25.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $26.49.

Summit Financial Group (NASDAQ:SMMF – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The bank reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $34.79 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.40 million. Summit Financial Group had a net margin of 32.07% and a return on equity of 15.06%. Research analysts expect that Summit Financial Group, Inc. will post 3.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th were paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 14th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.77%. Summit Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.75%.

Summit Financial Group, Inc operates as a financial holding company for Summit Community Bank, Inc that provides community banking and other financial services to individuals and businesses primarily in the Eastern Panhandle, Southern and North Central regions of West Virginia and the Northern, Shenandoah Valley, and Southwestern regions of Virginia, and the Central region of Kentucky.

