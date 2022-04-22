Summit Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SMMT) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Summit Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SMMT – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Tuesday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

Summit Therapeutics stock opened at $2.05 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $2.55 and a 200-day moving average of $3.49. Summit Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $1.88 and a twelve month high of $8.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $201.15 million, a PE ratio of -2.14 and a beta of 0.78.

Get Summit Therapeutics alerts:

Summit Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SMMT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 17th. The company reported ($0.28) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $4.84 million during the quarter. Summit Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 493.14% and a negative return on equity of 95.94%.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vance Wealth Inc. acquired a new stake in Summit Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Summit Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in Summit Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at $46,000. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in shares of Summit Therapeutics by 68.0% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 19,311 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 7,818 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Summit Therapeutics by 85.3% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 11,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 5,100 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 11.42% of the company’s stock.

Summit Therapeutics Company Profile (Get Rating)

Summit Therapeutics Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines to treat infectious diseases in the United States and Latin America. It conducts clinical programs focusing on Clostridioides difficile infection (CDI). The company's lead product candidate is ridinilazole, an orally administered small molecule antibiotic that is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of CDI.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Summit Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Summit Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.