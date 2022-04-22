Summit Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SMMT) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Summit Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SMMT – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Tuesday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.
Summit Therapeutics stock opened at $2.05 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $2.55 and a 200-day moving average of $3.49. Summit Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $1.88 and a twelve month high of $8.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $201.15 million, a PE ratio of -2.14 and a beta of 0.78.
Summit Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SMMT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 17th. The company reported ($0.28) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $4.84 million during the quarter. Summit Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 493.14% and a negative return on equity of 95.94%.
Summit Therapeutics Company Profile (Get Rating)
Summit Therapeutics Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines to treat infectious diseases in the United States and Latin America. It conducts clinical programs focusing on Clostridioides difficile infection (CDI). The company's lead product candidate is ridinilazole, an orally administered small molecule antibiotic that is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of CDI.
