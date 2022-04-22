Sunrun Inc. (NASDAQ:RUN) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Sunrun Inc. (NASDAQ:RUN – Get Rating) have earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the nineteen ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and thirteen have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $62.73.
RUN has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Roth Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Sunrun in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of Sunrun from $57.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Sunrun from $41.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Thursday. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Sunrun from $76.00 to $52.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $44.00 price target on shares of Sunrun in a report on Saturday, February 19th.
In other news, CAO Michelle Philpot sold 1,243 shares of Sunrun stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.79, for a total transaction of $33,299.97. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Thomas Arthur Vonreichbauer sold 4,271 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.42, for a total transaction of $104,297.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 41,930 shares of company stock worth $1,213,056 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.
RUN traded down $0.71 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $20.32. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 13,361,845 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,170,099. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.24 billion, a PE ratio of -49.62 and a beta of 2.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. Sunrun has a fifty-two week low of $18.61 and a fifty-two week high of $60.60. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $27.45 and a 200 day simple moving average of $36.16.
Sunrun (NASDAQ:RUN – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The energy company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by ($0.21). Sunrun had a negative return on equity of 0.70% and a negative net margin of 4.93%. The business had revenue of $435.23 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $392.03 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.06) earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Sunrun will post -0.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
About Sunrun (Get Rating)
Sunrun Inc engages in the design, development, installation, sale, ownership, and maintenance of residential solar energy systems in the United States. It also sells solar energy systems and products, such as panels and racking; and solar leads generated to customers. In addition, the company offers battery storage along with solar energy systems.
