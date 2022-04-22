Sunrun Inc. (NASDAQ:RUN) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Sunrun Inc. (NASDAQ:RUN – Get Rating) have earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the nineteen ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and thirteen have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $62.73.

RUN has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Roth Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Sunrun in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of Sunrun from $57.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Sunrun from $41.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Thursday. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Sunrun from $76.00 to $52.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $44.00 price target on shares of Sunrun in a report on Saturday, February 19th.

In other news, CAO Michelle Philpot sold 1,243 shares of Sunrun stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.79, for a total transaction of $33,299.97. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Thomas Arthur Vonreichbauer sold 4,271 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.42, for a total transaction of $104,297.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 41,930 shares of company stock worth $1,213,056 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Sunrun by 14.8% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 29,631,513 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,016,363,000 after purchasing an additional 3,814,952 shares in the last quarter. Viking Global Investors LP grew its position in shares of Sunrun by 97.1% during the third quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 8,800,183 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $387,208,000 after purchasing an additional 4,336,069 shares in the last quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. increased its stake in Sunrun by 10.1% in the 4th quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. now owns 8,432,752 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $289,243,000 after acquiring an additional 772,818 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Asset Management Holding S.A. increased its position in Sunrun by 55.8% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Asset Management Holding S.A. now owns 7,659,934 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $337,037,000 after purchasing an additional 2,742,575 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Sunrun by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,644,379 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $227,902,000 after buying an additional 244,354 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.02% of the company’s stock.

RUN traded down $0.71 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $20.32. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 13,361,845 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,170,099. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.24 billion, a PE ratio of -49.62 and a beta of 2.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. Sunrun has a fifty-two week low of $18.61 and a fifty-two week high of $60.60. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $27.45 and a 200 day simple moving average of $36.16.

Sunrun (NASDAQ:RUN – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The energy company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by ($0.21). Sunrun had a negative return on equity of 0.70% and a negative net margin of 4.93%. The business had revenue of $435.23 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $392.03 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.06) earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Sunrun will post -0.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Sunrun Inc engages in the design, development, installation, sale, ownership, and maintenance of residential solar energy systems in the United States. It also sells solar energy systems and products, such as panels and racking; and solar leads generated to customers. In addition, the company offers battery storage along with solar energy systems.

