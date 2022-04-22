Sunrun (NASDAQ:RUN) Price Target Lowered to $39.00 at Piper Sandler

Sunrun (NASDAQ:RUN – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by Piper Sandler from $41.00 to $39.00 in a research report released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

RUN has been the subject of several other research reports. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of Sunrun from $57.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Sunrun from $91.00 to $89.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price objective on shares of Sunrun from $70.00 to $41.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Sunrun from $76.00 to $52.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Finally, Susquehanna reiterated a buy rating and issued a $44.00 price objective on shares of Sunrun in a research note on Friday, February 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $62.19.

Shares of NASDAQ:RUN opened at $21.03 on Thursday. Sunrun has a fifty-two week low of $18.61 and a fifty-two week high of $60.60. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The company has a market cap of $4.38 billion, a PE ratio of -52.57 and a beta of 2.10. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $27.49 and a 200 day simple moving average of $36.29.

Sunrun ( NASDAQ:RUN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The energy company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by ($0.21). The company had revenue of $435.23 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $392.03 million. Sunrun had a negative return on equity of 0.70% and a negative net margin of 4.93%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.06) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Sunrun will post -0.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Edward Harris Fenster sold 21,753 shares of Sunrun stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.10, for a total transaction of $676,518.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Michelle Philpot sold 1,243 shares of Sunrun stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.79, for a total transaction of $33,299.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 41,930 shares of company stock valued at $1,213,056 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. IndexIQ Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Sunrun by 309.6% in the third quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 770 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 582 shares during the period. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Sunrun by 512.3% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 845 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 707 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its stake in Sunrun by 120.6% during the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,006 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 550 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in Sunrun by 84.7% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,125 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 516 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Resources Management Corp CT ADV lifted its stake in Sunrun by 162.9% during the 3rd quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV now owns 1,525 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 945 shares in the last quarter. 98.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sunrun Inc engages in the design, development, installation, sale, ownership, and maintenance of residential solar energy systems in the United States. It also sells solar energy systems and products, such as panels and racking; and solar leads generated to customers. In addition, the company offers battery storage along with solar energy systems.

