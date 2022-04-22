Swarm (SWM) Price Tops $0.0165 on Exchanges

Swarm (SWM) traded up 0.7% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on April 22nd. During the last seven days, Swarm has traded down 7.2% against the US dollar. One Swarm coin can currently be bought for about $0.0165 or 0.00000042 BTC on exchanges. Swarm has a total market capitalization of $1.29 million and $478.00 worth of Swarm was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About Swarm

SWM is a coin. Its genesis date was October 19th, 2017. Swarm’s total supply is 99,535,052 coins and its circulating supply is 78,189,670 coins. Swarm’s official website is www.swarmnetwork.org . Swarm’s official Twitter account is @TheSwarmFund and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Swarm is bitcointalk.org/index.php?topic=2159615.0 . The Reddit community for Swarm is /r/swarm and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Swarm Fund is creating a market model that allows users to invest crypto assets into real assets and deploy traditional capital into real markets in a new way. With their infrastructure, investors can create and operate asset-backed tokens and participate in a composite of wealth creation. SWM is an ERC20 compliant token in the Ethereum network. “

Buying and Selling Swarm

