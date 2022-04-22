Swiftmerge Acquisition (NASDAQ:IVCPU) Trading 0.8% Higher

Swiftmerge Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:IVCPU – Get Rating) was up 0.8% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $10.00 and last traded at $10.00. Approximately 27,094 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 39% from the average daily volume of 19,435 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.92.

The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.89.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Sandia Investment Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Swiftmerge Acquisition in the 4th quarter valued at $19,701,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in Swiftmerge Acquisition in the 4th quarter valued at about $9,751,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in Swiftmerge Acquisition in the 4th quarter valued at about $7,991,000. NewGen Asset Management Ltd acquired a new stake in Swiftmerge Acquisition in the 4th quarter valued at about $7,960,000. Finally, Centiva Capital LP acquired a new stake in Swiftmerge Acquisition in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,985,000.

Swiftmerge Acquisition Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. It focuses on identifying businesses operating in the consumer industry. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in West Vancouver, Canada.

