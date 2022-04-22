Swvl (NASDAQ:SWVL) Stock Price Down 7.9%

Swvl Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:SWVL – Get Rating) shares traded down 7.9% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $5.69 and last traded at $5.80. 32,217 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 1,901,276 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.30.
About Swvl (NASDAQ:SWVL)
Swvl Holdings Corp. provides mass transit ridesharing services. It offers B2C Swvl Retail, which provides riders with a network of minibuses and other vehicles running on fixed or semi-fixed routes within cities; Swvl Travel, that allows riders to book rides on long-distance intercity routes on either vehicle available through the Swvl platform or through third-party services; and Swvl Business, a transport as a service enterprise product for businesses, schools, municipal transit agencies, and other customers.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Swvl (SWVL)
- Tractor Supply Company Reaps What It Sows
- Snap (NYSE: SNAP) Gives Investors A Mixed Bag
- MarketBeat Podcast: 3 Stocks Flashing Buy Signals
- Should You Buy Carvana or AutoNation or Pass on Both?
- What Should Investors Take Away From Boston Beer’s Earnings?
Receive News & Ratings for Swvl Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Swvl and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.