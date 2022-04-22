Take-Two Interactive Software (NASDAQ:TTWO) Trading Up 2.7%

Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO – Get Rating)’s stock price was up 2.7% on Friday . The company traded as high as $135.21 and last traded at $135.14. Approximately 96,517 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 96% from the average daily volume of 2,237,085 shares. The stock had previously closed at $131.53.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on TTWO shares. Exane BNP Paribas raised shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $215.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $235.00 to $190.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. BNP Paribas raised shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $180.00 to $215.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $180.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $196.67.

The stock has a market cap of $15.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.16, a P/E/G ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.64. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $152.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is $164.70.

Take-Two Interactive Software ( NASDAQ:TTWO Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 7th. The company reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.31. The company had revenue of $866.12 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $867.93 million. Take-Two Interactive Software had a net margin of 15.40% and a return on equity of 15.63%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.95 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. will post 3.64 EPS for the current year.

In other news, President Karl Slatoff sold 152,373 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.64, for a total value of $21,124,992.72. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 437,067 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $60,594,968.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. MCF Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Take-Two Interactive Software during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. raised its holdings in Take-Two Interactive Software by 140.5% during the 4th quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 178 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank raised its holdings in Take-Two Interactive Software by 62.3% during the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 185 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Take-Two Interactive Software during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Hanson & Doremus Investment Management increased its stake in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 632.1% in the 4th quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 177 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.68% of the company’s stock.

Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc develops, publishes, and markets interactive entertainment solutions for consumers worldwide. The company offers its products under the Rockstar Games, 2K, Private Division, Social Point, and Playdots labels. It develops and publishes action/adventure products under the Grand Theft Auto, Max Payne, Midnight Club, and Red Dead Redemption names; and offers episodes and content.

