Tantech (NASDAQ:TANH) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Tantech (NASDAQ:TANH – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

Shares of TANH opened at $0.43 on Tuesday. Tantech has a fifty-two week low of $0.40 and a fifty-two week high of $15.70. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.79 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.65.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its position in Tantech by 13.3% during the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 112,400 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 13,200 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Tantech during the third quarter worth $77,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its position in Tantech by 7,177.5% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 181,937 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $226,000 after acquiring an additional 179,437 shares in the last quarter. 10.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Tantech Holdings Ltd, together with its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures bamboo-based charcoal products for industrial energy, household cooking, heating, purification, agricultural, and cleaning applications in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Consumer Products, Trading, and Electric Vehicle.

