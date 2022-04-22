Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) Shares Sold by Formidable Asset Management LLC

Formidable Asset Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating) by 4.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,733 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 229 shares during the quarter. Formidable Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Target were worth $1,108,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of TGT. Moors & Cabot Inc. increased its stake in shares of Target by 111.0% during the third quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 25,000 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 13,149 shares during the period. Founders Capital Management purchased a new stake in Target during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. boosted its holdings in Target by 12,500.0% during the fourth quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. now owns 126 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in Target during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Bell Investment Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in Target during the third quarter worth about $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.08% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Target from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Target from $262.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Target from $260.00 to $255.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Target from $275.00 to $295.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on shares of Target from $260.00 to $252.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $277.23.

TGT stock traded down $4.08 on Friday, hitting $244.09. 125,818 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,148,621. Target Co. has a twelve month low of $184.00 and a twelve month high of $268.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.35. The business’s fifty day moving average is $218.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $229.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $112.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.06.

Target (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The retailer reported $3.19 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.86 by $0.33. Target had a net margin of 6.55% and a return on equity of 47.35%. The firm had revenue of $31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.40 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.67 earnings per share. Target’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Target Co. will post 14.56 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 18th will be given a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 17th. Target’s payout ratio is currently 25.59%.

In other news, insider Don H. Liu sold 18,674 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $219.00, for a total value of $4,089,606.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 60,259 shares in the company, valued at $13,196,721. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Brian C. Cornell sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $216.35, for a total transaction of $6,490,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 97,333 shares of company stock valued at $21,462,753 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers food assortments, including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items; apparel, accessories, home dÃ©cor products, electronics, toys, seasonal offerings, food, and other merchandise; and beauty and household essentials.

