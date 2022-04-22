Taseko Mines (TSE:TKO) Stock Rating Upgraded by Stifel Nicolaus

Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Taseko Mines (TSE:TKO – Get Rating) (NYSE:TGB) to a buy rating in a report published on Monday, TipRanks reports. Stifel Nicolaus currently has C$3.70 price objective on the stock.

Several other research firms have also commented on TKO. Panmure Gordon upgraded shares of Taseko Mines to a buy rating and set a C$3.38 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. Scotiabank raised their price target on shares of Taseko Mines from C$2.75 to C$3.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. Liberum Capital reiterated a sell rating on shares of Taseko Mines in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, National Bankshares raised their price target on shares of Taseko Mines from C$3.00 to C$3.25 in a report on Friday, April 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of C$3.33.

Shares of TSE TKO opened at C$2.67 on Monday. Taseko Mines has a fifty-two week low of C$1.92 and a fifty-two week high of C$3.22. The stock has a market cap of C$764.39 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 148.32, a quick ratio of 2.41 and a current ratio of 3.26. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is C$2.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$2.62.

Taseko Mines ( TSE:TKO Get Rating ) (NYSE:TGB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 22nd. The company reported C$0.05 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.05. The firm had revenue of C$102.97 million during the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Taseko Mines will post 0.12 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Robert Allan Dickinson sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of C$2.93, for a total transaction of C$293,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 272,000 shares in the company, valued at C$796,960.

About Taseko Mines

Taseko Mines Limited, a mining company, acquires, develops, and operates mineral properties. The company explores for copper, molybdenum, gold, niobium, and silver deposits. It holds 75% interest in the Gibraltar mine located in British Columbia. It also holds 100% interest in Yellowhead copper project, the Aley niobium project, and the New Prosperity gold and copper project located in British Columbia; and the Florence copper project located in Arizona.

