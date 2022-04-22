Technip Energies (OTCMKTS:THNPF) Lifted to “Buy” at Societe Generale

Societe Generale upgraded shares of Technip Energies (OTCMKTS:THNPF – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on THNPF. Barclays raised shares of Technip Energies from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 15th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Technip Energies in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. They set a buy rating for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Technip Energies from €17.50 ($18.82) to €13.20 ($14.19) and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Technip Energies has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $15.10.

Get Technip Energies alerts:

Shares of Technip Energies stock opened at $13.39 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.09. Technip Energies has a 12 month low of $10.19 and a 12 month high of $16.92.

Technip Energies N.V., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an engineering and technology company for the energy transition in Europe, Russia, the Asia Pacific, Africa, the Middle East, and the Americas. The company operates through two segments, Projects Delivery, and Technology, Products and Services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Technip Energies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Technip Energies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.