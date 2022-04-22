Tellor Price Down 5.4% Over Last 7 Days (TRB)

Tellor (TRB) traded up 0.6% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on April 22nd. During the last week, Tellor has traded 5.4% lower against the dollar. Tellor has a total market capitalization of $47.37 million and $7.52 million worth of Tellor was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Tellor coin can currently be purchased for about $20.12 or 0.00050881 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About Tellor

TRB is a coin. Its launch date was September 10th, 2019. Tellor’s total supply is 2,386,720 coins and its circulating supply is 2,354,042 coins. The official message board for Tellor is medium.com/@tellor . Tellor’s official website is tellor.io . Tellor’s official Twitter account is @WeAreTellor

According to CryptoCompare, “Tellor is a decentralized Oracle for bringing high-value off-chain data onto Ethereum. The system utilizes a network of staked miners that compete to solve a PoW challenge to submit the official value for requested data. Tokens are mined with every successful Tellor data point and the company takes a 10% dev share to support the development of the ecosystem. “

Tellor Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tellor directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Tellor should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Tellor using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

