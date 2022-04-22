Tenable Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TENB) Shares Sold by Silvant Capital Management LLC

Silvant Capital Management LLC reduced its position in shares of Tenable Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TENB – Get Rating) by 6.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,164 shares of the company’s stock after selling 460 shares during the quarter. Silvant Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Tenable were worth $395,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Tenable by 13.1% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,343 shares of the company’s stock worth $404,000 after purchasing an additional 853 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Tenable during the 4th quarter worth $1,013,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Tenable by 57.8% during the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 7,165 shares of the company’s stock worth $395,000 after purchasing an additional 2,624 shares during the last quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL lifted its position in Tenable by 108.2% in the fourth quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 12,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $699,000 after acquiring an additional 6,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its position in Tenable by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 66,276 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,650,000 after acquiring an additional 813 shares during the last quarter. 82.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TENB opened at $58.53 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $54.90 and a 200-day moving average of $52.30. The company has a market capitalization of $6.46 billion, a P/E ratio of -136.11 and a beta of 1.60. Tenable Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $35.53 and a 1-year high of $63.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 1.55.

Tenable ( NASDAQ:TENB Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $149.02 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $144.55 million. Tenable had a negative net margin of 8.63% and a negative return on equity of 21.32%. The company’s revenue was up 26.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.01) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Tenable Holdings, Inc. will post -0.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on TENB shares. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on shares of Tenable from $62.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 29th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Tenable from $65.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. DA Davidson began coverage on shares of Tenable in a report on Monday, April 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $75.00 price target on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on shares of Tenable from $70.00 to $63.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Tenable from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Tenable presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $66.47.

In other Tenable news, General Counsel Stephen A. Riddick sold 7,260 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.89, for a total transaction of $383,981.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Amit Yoran sold 35,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.46, for a total transaction of $2,081,100.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 180,245 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,717,367.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 277,646 shares of company stock valued at $15,782,827 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 8.40% of the company’s stock.

Tenable Holdings, Inc provides cyber exposure solutions for in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Japan. Its platforms include Tenable.io, a cloud-delivered software as a service that provides organizations with a risk-based view of traditional and modern attack surfaces; Tenable.cs, a cloud-native application platform that enables organizations to programmatically detect and fix cloud infrastructure misconfigurations; Tenable.io WAS, which provides scanning for modern web applications; and Tenable.ep, an unified platform that helps organizations identify, assess, and accurately prioritize cyber risks across the entire attack surface.

