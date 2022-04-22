Tenet Healthcare (NYSE:THC) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Tenet Healthcare (NYSE:THC – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $1.93 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.89, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $4.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.74 billion. Tenet Healthcare had a return on equity of 56.04% and a net margin of 4.69%. The firm’s revenue was down .8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.30 earnings per share.
Shares of NYSE:THC traded down $8.92 on Friday, hitting $77.75. The company had a trading volume of 70,015 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,259,448. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.55. Tenet Healthcare has a 52-week low of $54.54 and a 52-week high of $92.65. The business has a 50 day moving average of $85.89 and a 200 day moving average of $78.61. The company has a market cap of $8.35 billion, a PE ratio of 9.43, a PEG ratio of 4.93 and a beta of 2.42.
In other Tenet Healthcare news, Chairman Ronald A. Rittenmeyer sold 59,851 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.12, for a total value of $5,393,772.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Richard J. Mark sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.47, for a total value of $542,820.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
Several research analysts have commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Tenet Healthcare in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Mizuho boosted their target price on Tenet Healthcare from $90.00 to $103.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Tenet Healthcare from $109.00 to $111.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. UBS Group raised Tenet Healthcare from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $83.00 to $111.00 in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Tenet Healthcare from $89.00 to $104.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $101.06.
Tenet Healthcare Corporation operates as a diversified healthcare services company. The company operates in three segments: Hospital Operations and Other, Ambulatory Care, and Conifer. Its general hospitals offer acute care services, operating and recovery rooms, radiology and respiratory therapy services, clinical laboratories, and pharmacies.
