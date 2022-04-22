Tenet Healthcare (NYSE:THC) Releases Q2 Earnings Guidance

Tenet Healthcare (NYSE:THC – Get Rating) updated its second quarter earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.18-1.45 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $1.54. The company issued revenue guidance of $4.80-5.00 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $4.91 billion.Tenet Healthcare also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $5.860-$7.030 EPS.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on THC shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Tenet Healthcare from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday. UBS Group raised shares of Tenet Healthcare from a neutral rating to a buy rating and raised their price target for the company from $83.00 to $111.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Tenet Healthcare from $109.00 to $111.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. SVB Leerink raised their price target on shares of Tenet Healthcare from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of Tenet Healthcare from $90.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $101.06.

Get Tenet Healthcare alerts:

NYSE:THC traded down $13.48 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $73.19. 162,344 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,259,448. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $85.89 and its 200 day moving average price is $78.61. The company has a market cap of $7.86 billion, a PE ratio of 9.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.93 and a beta of 2.42. Tenet Healthcare has a 12-month low of $54.54 and a 12-month high of $92.65. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.55.

Tenet Healthcare ( NYSE:THC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 20th. The company reported $1.93 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.89. The company had revenue of $4.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.74 billion. Tenet Healthcare had a net margin of 4.69% and a return on equity of 56.04%. Tenet Healthcare’s revenue for the quarter was down .8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.30 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Tenet Healthcare will post 6.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Tenet Healthcare news, Director Richard J. Mark sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.47, for a total value of $542,820.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Chairman Ronald A. Rittenmeyer sold 59,851 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.12, for a total transaction of $5,393,772.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in THC. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Tenet Healthcare by 356.8% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 581,666 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,965,000 after acquiring an additional 454,329 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its holdings in Tenet Healthcare by 28.9% during the 4th quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 795,844 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,013,000 after buying an additional 178,273 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its holdings in Tenet Healthcare by 49.9% during the 4th quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 27,338 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,233,000 after buying an additional 9,103 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in Tenet Healthcare by 138.4% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 14,978 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,224,000 after buying an additional 8,695 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Qtron Investments LLC bought a new stake in Tenet Healthcare during the 4th quarter valued at $462,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.38% of the company’s stock.

About Tenet Healthcare (Get Rating)

Tenet Healthcare Corporation operates as a diversified healthcare services company. The company operates in three segments: Hospital Operations and Other, Ambulatory Care, and Conifer. Its general hospitals offer acute care services, operating and recovery rooms, radiology and respiratory therapy services, clinical laboratories, and pharmacies.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Tenet Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tenet Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.