Tenet Healthcare (NYSE:THC) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume After Analyst Upgrade

Tenet Healthcare Co. (NYSE:THC – Get Rating) shares saw strong trading volume on Friday after SVB Leerink raised their price target on the stock from $100.00 to $110.00. SVB Leerink currently has an outperform rating on the stock. 38,080 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the previous session’s volume of 1,259,448 shares.The stock last traded at $79.76 and had previously closed at $86.67.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on THC. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on Tenet Healthcare from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 7th. Truist Financial upped their price target on Tenet Healthcare from $90.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Tenet Healthcare from $89.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Barclays upped their price target on Tenet Healthcare from $99.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Tenet Healthcare in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Tenet Healthcare presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $101.06.

In other Tenet Healthcare news, Director Richard J. Mark sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.47, for a total transaction of $542,820.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Ronald A. Rittenmeyer sold 59,851 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.12, for a total value of $5,393,772.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of Tenet Healthcare by 7.4% during the third quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 37,241 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,474,000 after acquiring an additional 2,560 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Tenet Healthcare by 37.2% during the third quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 84,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,595,000 after acquiring an additional 22,835 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama lifted its position in shares of Tenet Healthcare by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 140,279 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,459,000 after acquiring an additional 1,665 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Tenet Healthcare by 5.5% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 498,709 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,134,000 after buying an additional 26,194 shares in the last quarter. Finally, USA Financial Portformulas Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Tenet Healthcare in the third quarter worth $142,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.38% of the company’s stock.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.55. The company has a market cap of $8.61 billion, a PE ratio of 9.43, a P/E/G ratio of 4.93 and a beta of 2.42. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $85.89 and a 200-day moving average of $78.61.

Tenet Healthcare (NYSE:THC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 20th. The company reported $1.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.89. The company had revenue of $4.75 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.74 billion. Tenet Healthcare had a return on equity of 56.04% and a net margin of 4.69%. The firm’s revenue was down .8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.30 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Tenet Healthcare Co. will post 6.58 EPS for the current year.

Tenet Healthcare Corporation operates as a diversified healthcare services company. The company operates in three segments: Hospital Operations and Other, Ambulatory Care, and Conifer. Its general hospitals offer acute care services, operating and recovery rooms, radiology and respiratory therapy services, clinical laboratories, and pharmacies.

