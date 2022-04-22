Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) Price Target Raised to $1,175.00 at Royal Bank of Canada

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) had its price target raised by Royal Bank of Canada from $1,035.00 to $1,175.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has a sector perform rating on the electric vehicle producer’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on TSLA. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price objective on Tesla from $1,040.00 to $1,200.00 in a research note on Friday, January 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Tesla from $325.00 to $335.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a research note on Monday, April 4th. Morgan Stanley restated a buy rating and set a $1,300.00 price objective on shares of Tesla in a research note on Friday, March 18th. Barclays set a $325.00 price objective on Tesla in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Tesla from $1,025.00 to $1,125.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $960.41.

Shares of TSLA opened at $1,008.78 on Thursday. Tesla has a 12-month low of $546.98 and a 12-month high of $1,243.49. The business’s fifty day moving average is $934.76 and its 200 day moving average is $980.48. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The stock has a market cap of $1.01 trillion, a P/E ratio of 205.87, a P/E/G ratio of 4.22 and a beta of 2.08.

Tesla ( NASDAQ:TSLA Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The electric vehicle producer reported $3.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.26 by $0.96. Tesla had a return on equity of 20.36% and a net margin of 10.25%. The company had revenue of $18.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.84 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.39 EPS. Tesla’s quarterly revenue was up 80.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Tesla will post 7.81 EPS for the current year.

In other news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $933.56, for a total transaction of $3,267,460.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Vaibhav Taneja sold 1,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,141.94, for a total value of $1,484,522.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 25,985 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,673,310.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 67,871 shares of company stock valued at $61,335,952 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 25.00% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Grove Bank & Trust grew its holdings in shares of Tesla by 10.4% during the first quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 1,151 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $1,240,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Investment Partners LTD. lifted its position in Tesla by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Investment Partners LTD. now owns 9,871 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $10,637,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC lifted its position in Tesla by 54.3% in the 1st quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC now owns 6,215 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $6,697,000 after buying an additional 2,186 shares during the last quarter. Matrix Asset Advisors Inc. NY lifted its position in Tesla by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Matrix Asset Advisors Inc. NY now owns 1,009 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $1,087,000 after buying an additional 15 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dfpg Investments LLC lifted its position in Tesla by 7.9% in the 1st quarter. Dfpg Investments LLC now owns 1,304 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $1,310,000 after buying an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. 40.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits.

