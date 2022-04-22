The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) Shares Sold by Compton Capital Management Inc. RI

Compton Capital Management Inc. RI reduced its stake in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Get Rating) by 2.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,400 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after selling 125 shares during the period. Compton Capital Management Inc. RI’s holdings in Boeing were worth $886,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Boeing in the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Boeing during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Strategic Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Boeing by 102.9% during the fourth quarter. Strategic Asset Management LLC now owns 138 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Boeing by 1,427.3% during the fourth quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 168 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 157 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AHL Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Boeing during the fourth quarter valued at about $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:BA traded down $7.05 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $176.50. The stock had a trading volume of 230,685 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,550,082. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $189.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $203.36. The Boeing Company has a 1-year low of $167.58 and a 1-year high of $258.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $104.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -24.88, a PEG ratio of 14.29 and a beta of 1.40.

Boeing ( NYSE:BA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The aircraft producer reported ($7.69) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($7.60). The business had revenue of $14.79 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.66 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($15.25) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Boeing Company will post 3.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on BA shares. Jefferies Financial Group set a $270.00 target price on Boeing in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Benchmark lowered their target price on Boeing from $270.00 to $250.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $300.00 price target on shares of Boeing and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. UBS Group set a $290.00 price target on shares of Boeing in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Boeing from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $251.14.

In related news, Director Lawrence W. Kellner acquired 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 14th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $208.91 per share, for a total transaction of $1,044,550.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Steven M. Mollenkopf acquired 480 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were bought at an average price of $208.39 per share, for a total transaction of $100,027.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.11% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

