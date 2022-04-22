The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated Forecasted to Earn Q2 2022 Earnings of $0.89 Per Share (NASDAQ:CAKE)

The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated (NASDAQ:CAKE – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at William Blair lifted their Q2 2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Cheesecake Factory in a research report issued on Tuesday, April 19th. William Blair analyst S. Zackfia now forecasts that the restaurant operator will post earnings per share of $0.89 for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.82. William Blair also issued estimates for Cheesecake Factory’s Q3 2022 earnings at $0.74 EPS.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of Cheesecake Factory from $52.50 to $48.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Wedbush lifted their price objective on shares of Cheesecake Factory from $49.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Cheesecake Factory in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $52.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Cheesecake Factory in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered shares of Cheesecake Factory from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $65.00 to $44.00 in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $51.36.

Shares of NASDAQ CAKE opened at $38.29 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.02 billion, a PE ratio of 37.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a current ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41. Cheesecake Factory has a 1 year low of $31.43 and a 1 year high of $65.81. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $38.34 and its 200-day moving average is $39.81.

Cheesecake Factory (NASDAQ:CAKE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 16th. The restaurant operator reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.59 by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $776.69 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $774.52 million. Cheesecake Factory had a net margin of 2.47% and a return on equity of 37.60%. The company’s revenue was up 40.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.32) EPS.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CAKE. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D boosted its stake in shares of Cheesecake Factory by 48.5% during the 3rd quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 63,534 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $2,986,000 after acquiring an additional 20,740 shares during the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cheesecake Factory in the 3rd quarter valued at $15,666,000. Bamco Inc. NY grew its stake in Cheesecake Factory by 31.7% during the 3rd quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 1,579,860 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $74,253,000 after buying an additional 379,860 shares during the last quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Cheesecake Factory by 44.4% during the 3rd quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. now owns 61,244 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $2,878,000 after purchasing an additional 18,844 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Spire Wealth Management increased its holdings in shares of Cheesecake Factory by 1,743.2% during the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 682 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 645 shares in the last quarter. 85.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated operates restaurants. It operates two bakeries that produces cheesecakes and other baked products for its restaurants, international licensees, third-party bakery customers, external foodservice operators, retailers, and distributors. The company owns and operates 306 restaurants throughout the United States and Canada under brands, including 208 The Cheesecake Factory and 29 North Italia; and a collection of Fox Restaurant Concepts, as well as 29 The Cheesecake Factory restaurants under licensing agreements internationally.

