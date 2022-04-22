The Goldman Sachs Group Reaffirms Buy Rating for SciPlay (NASDAQ:SCPL)

The Goldman Sachs Group restated their buy rating on shares of SciPlay (NASDAQ:SCPL – Get Rating) in a report published on Tuesday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. The Goldman Sachs Group currently has a $20.00 target price on the stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research cut SciPlay from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of SciPlay from $18.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. DA Davidson upgraded shares of SciPlay from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $18.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Macquarie set a $20.00 target price on shares of SciPlay in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on SciPlay from $21.00 to $17.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, SciPlay currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $17.86.

Shares of SciPlay stock opened at $13.20 on Tuesday. SciPlay has a one year low of $10.75 and a one year high of $22.29. The company has a market cap of $1.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.92 and a beta of 0.32. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $12.98 and a two-hundred day moving average of $14.86.

SciPlay ( NASDAQ:SCPL Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by ($0.16). SciPlay had a return on equity of 7.79% and a net margin of 3.18%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.18 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that SciPlay will post 1.08 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its position in shares of SciPlay by 25.4% in the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 19,051 shares of the company’s stock valued at $323,000 after purchasing an additional 3,857 shares during the last quarter. Harvest Management LLC acquired a new stake in SciPlay during the 3rd quarter valued at $2,317,000. Privium Fund Management UK Ltd acquired a new stake in SciPlay during the 3rd quarter valued at $2,584,000. BCK Capital Management LP purchased a new position in SciPlay during the third quarter worth $5,530,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in shares of SciPlay by 18.1% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 55,144 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,141,000 after acquiring an additional 8,449 shares during the last quarter. 16.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

SciPlay Corporation develops, markets, and operates a portfolio of social games for mobile and web platforms in North America and internationally. It offers social casino games, such as Jackpot Party Casino, Gold Fish Casino, Quick Hit Slots, 88 Fortunes Slots, MONOPOLY Slots, and Hot Shot Casino, as well as casual games comprising Bingo Showdown, Solitaire Pets Adventure, and Backgammon Live.

