The Goldman Sachs Group Reiterates “€124.00” Price Target for Vinci (EPA:DG)

The Goldman Sachs Group set a €124.00 ($133.33) price target on Vinci (EPA:DG – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on DG. Morgan Stanley set a €122.00 ($131.18) target price on Vinci in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Barclays set a €113.00 ($121.51) price objective on Vinci in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €114.00 ($122.58) price objective on Vinci in a research report on Monday, February 7th. UBS Group set a €115.00 ($123.66) price objective on Vinci in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Rese… set a €112.00 ($120.43) price objective on Vinci in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of €112.94 ($121.45).

Get Vinci alerts:

EPA DG opened at €94.65 ($101.77) on Tuesday. Vinci has a 1 year low of €69.54 ($74.77) and a 1 year high of €88.80 ($95.48). The business’s 50-day moving average is €92.63 and its 200 day moving average is €92.54.

VINCI SA engages in the construction business in France. It operates through Concessions, Energy, and Construction segments. The Concessions segment operates motorway concessions with a network of 4,443 kilometers in France; 45 airports worldwide; 3,800 kilometers of motorways; highways, railways, and 4 stadiums, as well as operates airports in France and in 11 other countries.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Vinci Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vinci and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.