The Goldman Sachs Group Reiterates €136.00 Price Target for Safran (EPA:SAF)

The Goldman Sachs Group set a €136.00 ($146.24) target price on Safran (EPA:SAF – Get Rating) in a report issued on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on SAF. Berenberg Bank set a €140.00 ($150.54) target price on Safran in a research report on Monday, February 28th. UBS Group set a €133.00 ($143.01) target price on Safran in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €95.00 ($102.15) target price on Safran in a research report on Monday, March 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €125.00 ($134.41) target price on Safran in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. Finally, Barclays set a €140.00 ($150.54) target price on Safran in a research report on Monday, March 28th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of €127.45 ($137.05).

SAF opened at €109.46 ($117.70) on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of €106.13 and a 200-day moving average price of €108.87. Safran has a 1 year low of €67.17 ($72.23) and a 1 year high of €92.36 ($99.31).

Safran SA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the aerospace and defense businesses worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Aerospace Propulsion; Aircraft Equipment, Defense and Aerosystems; and Aircraft Interiors. The Aerospace Propulsion segment designs, develops, produces, and markets propulsion and mechanical power transmission systems for commercial aircraft, military transport, training and combat aircraft, civil and military helicopters, and drones.

