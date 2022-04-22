The Goldman Sachs Group Reiterates “€30.00” Price Target for GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:G1A)

The Goldman Sachs Group set a €30.00 ($32.26) price target on GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:G1AGet Rating) in a report released on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

G1A has been the subject of several other reports. Baader Bank set a €46.00 ($49.46) target price on shares of GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €42.00 ($45.16) target price on shares of GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Monday, March 14th. Barclays set a €46.00 ($49.46) price objective on shares of GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Monday, April 4th. Warburg Research set a €41.00 ($44.09) price objective on shares of GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, UBS Group set a €50.00 ($53.76) price target on shares of GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of €43.07 ($46.31).

Shares of GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft stock opened at €38.81 ($41.73) on Tuesday. GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft has a 1 year low of €33.27 ($35.77) and a 1 year high of €48.55 ($52.20). The firm has a market cap of $6.83 billion and a PE ratio of 22.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.64, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of €38.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of €41.73.

GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft Company Profile (Get Rating)

GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft engages in the development and production of systems and components for the food processing industry worldwide. The company operates through five divisions: Separation & Flow Technologies, Liquid & Power Technologies, Food & Health Technologies, Farm Technologies, and Heating & Refrigeration Technologies.

