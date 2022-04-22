The Goldman Sachs Group Reiterates “€30.00” Price Target for GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:G1A)

The Goldman Sachs Group set a €30.00 ($32.26) price target on GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:G1A – Get Rating) in a report released on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

G1A has been the subject of several other reports. Baader Bank set a €46.00 ($49.46) target price on shares of GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €42.00 ($45.16) target price on shares of GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Monday, March 14th. Barclays set a €46.00 ($49.46) price objective on shares of GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Monday, April 4th. Warburg Research set a €41.00 ($44.09) price objective on shares of GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, UBS Group set a €50.00 ($53.76) price target on shares of GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of €43.07 ($46.31).

Shares of GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft stock opened at €38.81 ($41.73) on Tuesday. GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft has a 1 year low of €33.27 ($35.77) and a 1 year high of €48.55 ($52.20). The firm has a market cap of $6.83 billion and a PE ratio of 22.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.64, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of €38.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of €41.73.

GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft engages in the development and production of systems and components for the food processing industry worldwide. The company operates through five divisions: Separation & Flow Technologies, Liquid & Power Technologies, Food & Health Technologies, Farm Technologies, and Heating & Refrigeration Technologies.

