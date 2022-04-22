The Goldman Sachs Group Trims Quotient (NASDAQ:QTNT) Target Price to $1.50

Quotient (NASDAQ:QTNT – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by The Goldman Sachs Group from $3.00 to $1.50 in a report released on Tuesday, MarketBeat.com reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Quotient from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Quotient in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a hold rating on the stock.

Get Quotient alerts:

NASDAQ QTNT opened at $0.75 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $1.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.83. Quotient has a 1 year low of $0.69 and a 1 year high of $4.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $76.95 million, a P/E ratio of -0.56 and a beta of 2.50.

Quotient ( NASDAQ:QTNT Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The company reported ($0.44) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.25) by ($0.19). The company had revenue of $10.17 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.20 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.29) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Quotient will post -1.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Prondzynski Heino Von acquired 31,106 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $1.28 per share, with a total value of $39,815.68. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 9.40% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in QTNT. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of Quotient by 4.2% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 111,311 shares of the company’s stock worth $260,000 after purchasing an additional 4,529 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Quotient by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 259,790 shares of the company’s stock worth $609,000 after acquiring an additional 5,191 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp raised its holdings in Quotient by 11.4% in the 3rd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 53,415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,000 after acquiring an additional 5,455 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of Quotient by 31.2% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 23,760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,000 after acquiring an additional 5,654 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Quotient by 114.2% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 10,992 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 5,861 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.66% of the company’s stock.

About Quotient (Get Rating)

Quotient Limited, a commercial-stage diagnostics company, develops, manufactures, commercializes, and sells products for the global transfusion diagnostics market in the United States, France, Japan, and internationally. The company is developing MosaiQ, a proprietary technology platform, which provides tests for immunohematology, serological disease screening, and molecular disease screening.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Quotient Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Quotient and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.