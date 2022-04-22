The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC) Stock Holdings Lessened by Inverness Counsel LLC NY

Inverness Counsel LLC NY trimmed its stake in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC – Get Rating) by 12.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 125,168 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 17,479 shares during the quarter. Inverness Counsel LLC NY’s holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group were worth $25,099,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of PNC. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in The PNC Financial Services Group by 2.2% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 29,488,333 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,769,099,000 after acquiring an additional 631,566 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in The PNC Financial Services Group by 15.3% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 16,743,639 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,275,724,000 after acquiring an additional 2,221,691 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors raised its position in The PNC Financial Services Group by 8.7% during the third quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 15,317,830 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,996,783,000 after acquiring an additional 1,226,766 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in The PNC Financial Services Group by 1.9% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,735,695 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,313,807,000 after acquiring an additional 125,073 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MFA Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in The PNC Financial Services Group by 16,588.9% during the third quarter. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,655,046 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,099,000 after acquiring an additional 3,633,145 shares in the last quarter. 82.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other The PNC Financial Services Group news, EVP Michael P. Lyons sold 5,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.59, for a total transaction of $1,004,245.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on PNC. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $221.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $209.00 to $196.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $229.50 to $232.50 in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $215.00 to $210.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $215.00 to $201.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, The PNC Financial Services Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $219.53.

Shares of The PNC Financial Services Group stock traded down $2.46 during trading on Friday, hitting $175.12. 63,559 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,401,568. The firm has a market capitalization of $73.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.26. The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $173.09 and a 1-year high of $228.14. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $189.37 and its 200 day moving average price is $200.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.78.

The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $3.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.78 by $0.45. The PNC Financial Services Group had a return on equity of 12.43% and a net margin of 26.14%. The company had revenue of $4.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.72 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $4.10 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 13.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 5th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 13th will be given a dividend of $1.50 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 12th. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.43%. This is an increase from The PNC Financial Services Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.25. The PNC Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio is 50.76%.

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. The company's Retail Banking segment offers brokerage, insurance, and investment and cash management services; checking, savings, and money market accounts; certificates of deposits; and lending products, which includes residential mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, auto loans, education loans, and personal and small business loans, and credit cards to consumer and small business customers through a network of branches, ATMs, call centers, and online and mobile banking channels.

