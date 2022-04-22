The Sherwin-Williams Company (SHW) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.60 on June 3rd

The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, April 20th, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Friday, May 20th will be paid a dividend of 0.60 per share by the specialty chemicals company on Friday, June 3rd. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.95%.

Sherwin-Williams has a dividend payout ratio of 21.7% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Sherwin-Williams to earn $11.21 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.40 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 21.4%.

Shares of SHW stock opened at $251.61 on Friday. Sherwin-Williams has a fifty-two week low of $233.32 and a fifty-two week high of $354.15. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $254.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $295.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.52, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.88. The company has a market cap of $65.56 billion, a PE ratio of 36.15, a P/E/G ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.15.

Sherwin-Williams ( NYSE:SHW Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.35 by ($0.01). Sherwin-Williams had a net margin of 9.35% and a return on equity of 78.98%. The business had revenue of $4.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.76 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.70 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Sherwin-Williams will post 9.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Allen J. Mistysyn acquired 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 24th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $253.91 per share, for a total transaction of $253,910.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO John G. Morikis bought 2,000 shares of Sherwin-Williams stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 25th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $259.55 per share, with a total value of $519,100.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.48% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SHW. Zullo Investment Group Inc. bought a new stake in Sherwin-Williams during the fourth quarter worth $134,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 27.2% during the 4th quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 477 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $168,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares during the period. Zacks Investment Management purchased a new position in shares of Sherwin-Williams in the 4th quarter worth about $223,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC grew its position in Sherwin-Williams by 16.8% during the fourth quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 777 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $274,000 after buying an additional 112 shares during the period. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Sherwin-Williams during the fourth quarter worth about $282,000. 76.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts recently weighed in on SHW shares. Loop Capital reduced their price objective on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $345.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. StockNews.com started coverage on Sherwin-Williams in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Mizuho lowered their price objective on Sherwin-Williams from $353.00 to $350.00 in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Northcoast Research lowered shares of Sherwin-Williams from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $310.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Sherwin-Williams has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $325.26.

The Sherwin-Williams Company develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells paints, coatings, and related products to professional, industrial, commercial, and retail customers. It operates through three segments: The Americas Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coatings Group. The Americas Group segment offers architectural paints and coatings, and protective and marine products, as well as OEM product finishes and related products for architectural and industrial paint contractors, and do-it-yourself homeowners.

