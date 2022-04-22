The Valens Company Inc. (NASDAQ:VLNS) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.15 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages forecast that The Valens Company Inc. (NASDAQ:VLNS – Get Rating) will announce earnings of ($0.15) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Valens’ earnings. The business is expected to issue its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Valens will report full-year earnings of ($0.51) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.53) to ($0.49). For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of ($0.04) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.09) to $0.02. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Valens.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on Valens from C$5.25 to C$4.50 in a research report on Monday. Raymond James cut Valens from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price target on Valens from C$9.00 to C$7.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Valens from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday.

NASDAQ VLNS traded down $0.05 during trading on Friday, hitting $1.08. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 81 shares, compared to its average volume of 133,700. Valens has a fifty-two week low of $1.03 and a fifty-two week high of $9.93. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $1.90.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in Valens during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new position in Valens during the fourth quarter worth $69,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in Valens during the fourth quarter worth $52,000. CIBC World Markets Inc. acquired a new position in Valens during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Finally, ETF Managers Group LLC acquired a new position in Valens during the fourth quarter worth $10,384,000. 0.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The Valens Company Inc develops, manufactures, and sells cannabinoid-based products in Canada and internationally. It produces dried cannabis and hemp biomass products. The company also provides a range of products, including tinctures, two-piece caps, soft gels, oral sprays, and vape pens, as well as beverages, concentrates, topicals, edibles, natural health, and other products.

