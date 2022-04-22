The Valens Company Inc. (NASDAQ:VLNS) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $22.36 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect The Valens Company Inc. (NASDAQ:VLNS – Get Rating) to report $22.36 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Valens’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $25.28 million and the lowest is $20.78 million. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Valens will report full-year sales of $95.22 million for the current year. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $176.79 million, with estimates ranging from $168.98 million to $185.65 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Valens.

Get Valens alerts:

A number of research firms have weighed in on VLNS. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on Valens from C$5.25 to C$4.50 in a research note on Monday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Valens from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price objective on Valens from C$9.00 to C$7.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Raymond James lowered Valens from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in VLNS. ETF Managers Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Valens in the 4th quarter valued at about $10,384,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Valens in the 4th quarter valued at about $3,206,000. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new position in shares of Valens in the 4th quarter valued at about $398,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Valens in the 4th quarter valued at about $266,000. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Valens in the 4th quarter worth about $123,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.99% of the company’s stock.

VLNS stock traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $1.08. The stock had a trading volume of 81 shares, compared to its average volume of 133,700. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.90. Valens has a 52-week low of $1.03 and a 52-week high of $9.93.

Valens Company Profile (Get Rating)

The Valens Company Inc develops, manufactures, and sells cannabinoid-based products in Canada and internationally. It produces dried cannabis and hemp biomass products. The company also provides a range of products, including tinctures, two-piece caps, soft gels, oral sprays, and vape pens, as well as beverages, concentrates, topicals, edibles, natural health, and other products.

See Also

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Valens (VLNS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Valens Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Valens and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.