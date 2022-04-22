The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) Shares Sold by REDW Wealth LLC

REDW Wealth LLC lowered its holdings in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) by 32.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,987 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 973 shares during the period. REDW Wealth LLC’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $308,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in DIS. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Walt Disney by 1.9% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 32,666,477 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $5,741,785,000 after acquiring an additional 595,313 shares during the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Walt Disney by 207.6% during the third quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,189 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $2,062,000 after acquiring an additional 8,226 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its position in Walt Disney by 103.7% during the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,006,800 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $346,494,000 after acquiring an additional 1,021,839 shares during the period. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Walt Disney by 42.4% during the third quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 15,461 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $2,615,000 after buying an additional 4,601 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BCGM Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Walt Disney by 10.2% during the third quarter. BCGM Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,583 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $1,113,000 after buying an additional 612 shares in the last quarter. 63.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

DIS has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Evercore ISI reduced their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $200.00 to $190.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Tigress Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $229.00 price target on shares of Walt Disney in a research note on Friday, April 1st. Citigroup lowered their target price on Walt Disney from $210.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Moffett Nathanson lowered their target price on Walt Disney from $165.00 to $150.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 7th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Walt Disney from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Walt Disney presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $185.04.

In related news, EVP Brent Woodford sold 226 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.50, for a total value of $29,945.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Corporate insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE DIS traded down $3.39 on Friday, reaching $118.27. 18,833,526 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 12,121,284. The Walt Disney Company has a 12 month low of $118.15 and a 12 month high of $189.22. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $138.27 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $150.40. The company has a market cap of $215.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 70.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The entertainment giant reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.49. Walt Disney had a net margin of 4.22% and a return on equity of 6.26%. The firm had revenue of $21.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.20 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.32 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that The Walt Disney Company will post 4.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution; and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products. The company engages in the film and episodic television content production and distribution activities, as well as operates television broadcast networks under the ABC, Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brands; and studios that produces motion pictures under the Walt Disney Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, Marvel, Lucasfilm, Pixar, and Searchlight Pictures banners.

