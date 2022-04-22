The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) Stake Trimmed by Beaumont Financial Partners LLC

Beaumont Financial Partners LLC cut its position in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) by 1.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 71,546 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 1,111 shares during the quarter. Beaumont Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $11,082,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its position in shares of Walt Disney by 0.8% in the third quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 832,277 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $141,903,000 after buying an additional 6,721 shares during the period. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC boosted its position in Walt Disney by 35.8% during the 3rd quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 13,651 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $2,309,000 after acquiring an additional 3,599 shares during the period. Del Sette Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Walt Disney during the 4th quarter valued at about $316,000. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV increased its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 28.5% in the 3rd quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 16,119 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $2,727,000 after purchasing an additional 3,576 shares during the period. Finally, Sarasin & Partners LLP lifted its position in shares of Walt Disney by 7.8% in the fourth quarter. Sarasin & Partners LLP now owns 1,853,063 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $287,021,000 after purchasing an additional 133,352 shares in the last quarter. 63.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

DIS stock traded down $3.39 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $118.27. The stock had a trading volume of 18,833,526 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,121,284. The Walt Disney Company has a 52 week low of $118.15 and a 52 week high of $189.22. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $138.27 and a 200 day simple moving average of $150.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $215.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 70.40, a P/E/G ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.15.

Walt Disney ( NYSE:DIS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 9th. The entertainment giant reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.49. The company had revenue of $21.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.20 billion. Walt Disney had a net margin of 4.22% and a return on equity of 6.26%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.32 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that The Walt Disney Company will post 4.52 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have issued reports on DIS. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $210.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Walt Disney from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Rosenblatt Securities began coverage on Walt Disney in a research report on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $177.00 target price on the stock. Atlantic Securities reduced their price target on Walt Disney from $172.00 to $167.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on Walt Disney from $200.00 to $190.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $185.04.

In other Walt Disney news, EVP Brent Woodford sold 226 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.50, for a total value of $29,945.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution; and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products. The company engages in the film and episodic television content production and distribution activities, as well as operates television broadcast networks under the ABC, Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brands; and studios that produces motion pictures under the Walt Disney Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, Marvel, Lucasfilm, Pixar, and Searchlight Pictures banners.

