Theta Fuel Price Tops $0.17 on Exchanges (TFUEL)

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on April 22nd. In the last seven days, Theta Fuel has traded 1.5% higher against the dollar. Theta Fuel has a total market capitalization of $891.18 million and approximately $50.69 million worth of Theta Fuel was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Theta Fuel coin can now be purchased for about $0.17 or 0.00000427 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here's how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $73.57 or 0.00186868 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 9.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.14 or 0.00038462 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00001013 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.71 or 0.00001814 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000477 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $153.40 or 0.00389655 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.89 or 0.00045449 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.54 or 0.00011543 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.62 or 0.00012724 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000555 BTC.

Theta Fuel Coin Profile

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on March 15th, 2019. Theta Fuel’s total supply is 5,301,214,400 coins. Theta Fuel’s official message board is medium.com/theta-network/theta-fuel-the-operational-token-of-the-theta-network-2f6823e2182e . The Reddit community for Theta Fuel is /r/theta_network and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Theta Fuel is www.thetatoken.org . Theta Fuel’s official Twitter account is @Theta_Network and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “The Theta Network and protocol aim to solve various challenges the video streaming industry faces today. First, tokens on the Theta blockchain are used as an incentive to encourage individual users to share their redundant computing and bandwidth resources as caching or relay nodes for video streams. This improves the quality of stream delivery and solves the “last-mile” delivery problem, the main bottleneck for traditional content delivery pipelines, especially for high-resolution high bitrate 4k, and 8k. Second, with sufficient network density, the majority of viewers will pull streams from peering caching nodes, allowing video platforms to significantly reduce content delivery network (CDN) costs. More importantly, by introducing tokens as an end-user incentive mechanism the Theta Network allows video platforms to deepen viewer engagement, drive incremental revenues “

Buying and Selling Theta Fuel

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Theta Fuel directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Theta Fuel should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Theta Fuel using one of the exchanges listed above.

