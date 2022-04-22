Thompson Investment Management Inc. Buys 251 Shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Thompson Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating) by 0.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 53,971 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 251 shares during the quarter. Johnson & Johnson comprises 1.3% of Thompson Investment Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest position. Thompson Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $9,233,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. US Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the 3rd quarter worth $30,000. Steward Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Johnson & Johnson in the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Jackson Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Johnson & Johnson by 1.7% during the third quarter. Jackson Wealth Management LLC now owns 16,959 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 277 shares in the last quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 29.9% during the fourth quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC now owns 265 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. increased its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 290.7% during the 3rd quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 293 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 218 shares during the last quarter. 67.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on JNJ shares. StockNews.com lowered shares of Johnson & Johnson from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $163.00 to $181.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Johnson & Johnson from $203.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Johnson & Johnson from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Bank of America started coverage on Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $188.57.

In other news, VP Thibaut Mongon sold 23,681 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.25, for a total value of $4,173,776.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

JNJ stock traded down $1.11 on Friday, reaching $182.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 127,609 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,966,052. The firm has a market cap of $479.18 billion, a PE ratio of 23.48, a PEG ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 0.72. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $173.33 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $168.39. Johnson & Johnson has a 12-month low of $155.72 and a 12-month high of $185.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.35.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 19th. The company reported $2.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.61 by $0.06. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 22.26% and a return on equity of 37.46%. The firm had revenue of $23.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.62 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.59 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 7th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 24th will be given a dividend of $1.13 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 23rd. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.48%. This is a positive change from Johnson & Johnson’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.06. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 54.29%.

Johnson & Johnson is a holding company, which engages in the research and development, manufacture and sale of products in the health care field. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Health, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer Health segment includes products used in the baby care, oral care, beauty, over-the-counter pharmaceutical, women’s health, and wound care markets.

