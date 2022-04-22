Thompson Investment Management Inc. Cuts Stock Holdings in Cameco Co. (NYSE:CCJ)

Thompson Investment Management Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Cameco Co. (NYSE:CCJ – Get Rating) (TSE:CCO) by 10.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,400 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 1,400 shares during the period. Thompson Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Cameco were worth $270,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Keybank National Association OH raised its stake in Cameco by 4.6% during the third quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 5,962,690 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $129,569,000 after purchasing an additional 260,426 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Cameco by 25.6% in the 3rd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 5,604,665 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $121,629,000 after acquiring an additional 1,142,460 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its stake in shares of Cameco by 32.5% in the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 5,277,019 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $115,092,000 after acquiring an additional 1,293,760 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank raised its stake in shares of Cameco by 98.5% in the 4th quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 3,601,183 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $78,514,000 after acquiring an additional 1,786,663 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Nova Scotia raised its stake in shares of Cameco by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 3,355,040 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $72,883,000 after acquiring an additional 9,118 shares during the period. 58.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE CCJ traded up $0.18 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $28.47. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 146,940 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,324,899. Cameco Co. has a 1-year low of $15.34 and a 1-year high of $32.49. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $26.66 and its 200-day moving average price is $24.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 4.19 and a current ratio of 5.18. The firm has a market cap of $11.34 billion, a P/E ratio of -141.44 and a beta of 0.84.

Cameco ( NYSE:CCJ Get Rating ) (TSE:CCO) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The basic materials company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by $0.07. Cameco had a negative net margin of 7.01% and a negative return on equity of 2.00%. The firm had revenue of $368.91 million during the quarter. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.09 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Cameco Co. will post 0.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 30th will be given a dividend of $0.094 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 29th. This is an increase from Cameco’s previous annual dividend of $0.06. This represents a yield of 0.41%. Cameco’s payout ratio is presently -30.00%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Cameco from C$40.00 to C$47.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price target on shares of Cameco from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Cameco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Scotiabank lifted their price target on shares of Cameco from C$40.00 to C$47.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. Finally, CIBC began coverage on shares of Cameco in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $41.30.

Cameco Corporation produces and sells uranium. It operates through two segments, Uranium and Fuel Services. The Uranium segment is involved in the exploration for, mining, and milling, as well as purchase and sale of uranium concentrate. The Fuel Services segment engages in the refining, conversion, and fabrication of uranium concentrate, as well as the purchase and sale of conversion services.

