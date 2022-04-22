Thompson Investment Management Inc. Has $1.02 Million Stock Position in Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC)

Thompson Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC – Get Rating) by 5.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 13,195 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 715 shares during the quarter. Thompson Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Henry Schein were worth $1,023,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of HSIC. AGF Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in Henry Schein by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. AGF Investments Inc. now owns 4,092 shares of the company’s stock worth $317,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its position in Henry Schein by 13.4% in the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,159 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,000 after acquiring an additional 137 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its position in Henry Schein by 1.8% in the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 8,064 shares of the company’s stock worth $614,000 after acquiring an additional 144 shares during the period. ING Groep NV raised its position in Henry Schein by 1.5% in the third quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 11,728 shares of the company’s stock worth $893,000 after acquiring an additional 173 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in Henry Schein by 4.1% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,571 shares of the company’s stock worth $348,000 after acquiring an additional 179 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.73% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Mark E. Mlotek sold 24,075 shares of Henry Schein stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.99, for a total transaction of $1,997,984.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Scott Philip Serota acquired 1,000 shares of Henry Schein stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 4th. The shares were bought at an average price of $85.87 per share, for a total transaction of $85,870.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.93% of the company’s stock.

HSIC stock traded down $2.18 during trading on Friday, hitting $88.59. 1,493 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 988,020. Henry Schein, Inc. has a 1 year low of $70.25 and a 1 year high of $92.68. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $87.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $80.10. The stock has a market cap of $12.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 1.67 and a quick ratio of 0.86.

Henry Schein (NASDAQ:HSIC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 15th. The company reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.17. Henry Schein had a net margin of 5.09% and a return on equity of 15.84%. The company had revenue of $3.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.14 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.00 EPS. Henry Schein’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Henry Schein, Inc. will post 4.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on HSIC. Barrington Research boosted their price target on shares of Henry Schein from $96.00 to $102.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Henry Schein from $98.00 to $95.00 in a report on Friday, January 28th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Henry Schein in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Henry Schein from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Henry Schein from $98.00 to $103.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $94.50.

Henry Schein, Inc provides health care products and services to dental practitioners and laboratories, physician practices, government, institutional health care clinics, and other alternate care clinics worldwide. It operates through two segments, Health Care Distribution, and Technology and Value-Added Services.

