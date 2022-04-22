thyssenkrupp (OTCMKTS:TKAMY) Stock Price Passes Below 50-Day Moving Average of $9.10

thyssenkrupp AG (OTCMKTS:TKAMY – Get Rating) crossed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $9.10 and traded as low as $7.74. thyssenkrupp shares last traded at $7.86, with a volume of 16,765 shares.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on TKAMY. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of thyssenkrupp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on thyssenkrupp from €18.00 ($19.35) to €17.00 ($18.28) in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on thyssenkrupp from €9.70 ($10.43) to €8.60 ($9.25) in a research note on Monday, April 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.53.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.06 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.33 and a beta of 1.90.

thyssenkrupp ( OTCMKTS:TKAMY Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter. thyssenkrupp had a return on equity of 1.23% and a net margin of 0.37%. The company had revenue of $10.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.94 billion. Sell-side analysts anticipate that thyssenkrupp AG will post 2.11 earnings per share for the current year.

thyssenkrupp AG operates in the areas of automotive technology, industrial components, marine systems, steel, and materials services in Germany, the United States, China, and internationally. The company's Automotive Technology segment develops and manufactures components and systems, as well as automation solutions for the automotive industry.

