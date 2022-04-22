Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure (TSE:TWM) Trading Down 0.8%

Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure Ltd. (TSE:TWM – Get Rating)’s stock price traded down 0.8% on Friday . The company traded as low as C$1.28 and last traded at C$1.28. 372,583 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 4% from the average session volume of 389,169 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$1.29.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Atb Cap Markets reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure in a research report on Monday, February 7th. CIBC upped their target price on shares of Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure from C$1.70 to C$2.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$1.94.

The business’s 50 day moving average price is C$1.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$1.33. The company has a market capitalization of C$437.29 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 124.97, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 0.69.

Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure Ltd., through its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified midstream and infrastructure company in North America. It primarily focuses on natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and crude oil operations and processing plants located in the Deep Basin, Edmonton, and Montney regions of Alberta and British Columbia.

