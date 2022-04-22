Topdanmark A/S (OTCMKTS:TPDKY) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Topdanmark A/S (OTCMKTS:TPDKY – Get Rating) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the seven ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $400.00.

Separately, Barclays upped their price target on shares of Topdanmark A/S from 365.00 to 400.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 23rd.

Get Topdanmark A/S alerts:

TPDKY remained flat at $$5.75 during trading on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $5.63 and its 200 day moving average is $5.45. Topdanmark A/S has a fifty-two week low of $4.79 and a fifty-two week high of $6.06.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 13th. Investors of record on Monday, March 28th were given a $0.3345 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 5.66%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 25th.

Topdanmark A/S Company Profile (Get Rating)

Topdanmark A/S, together with its subsidiaries, offers life and non-life insurance products and services in Denmark. The company operates through three segments: Private, SME, and Life. It offers illness and accident, health, workers' compensation, motor, fire and property, liability, tourist assistance, and other insurance products, as well as life insurance and pension fund schemes to individual households, agricultural and SME businesses, and private customers under the Topdanmark and Coop Forsikringer brands.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Topdanmark A/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Topdanmark A/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.